Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE:ECCC opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.