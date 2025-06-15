Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 10,014,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 13,783,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

JOBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Joby Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $65,732.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota purchased 49,701,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $250,000,003.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,573,621 shares in the company, valued at $616,545,313.63. The trade was a 68.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,619 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

