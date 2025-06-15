Insider Selling: Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Senior Officer Sells C$753,408.00 in Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$753,408.00.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CVE:PNG opened at C$2.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$796.59 million, a P/E ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 1.15. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.60 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

