Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 41,851,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 77,053,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.