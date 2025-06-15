Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the May 15th total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About Fidelity International Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

