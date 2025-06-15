Bradley J. Miller Sells 100,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,951. The trade was a 29.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $224.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 13,386.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Recommended Stories

