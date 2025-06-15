Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $31.06. Approximately 1,284,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,844,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

