Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

