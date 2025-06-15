Krilogy Financial LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco India ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIN. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period.

Invesco India ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Invesco India ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

