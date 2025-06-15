Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.98. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

