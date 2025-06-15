Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $21.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $341.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.83 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

