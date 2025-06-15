American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

