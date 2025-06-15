Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,089 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.