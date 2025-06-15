Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 910 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

FBNC stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.86. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.81 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

