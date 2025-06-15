Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,796,000 after acquiring an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $4,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

