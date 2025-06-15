Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 20,517 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHAK. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

IHAK stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

