Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HIW opened at $31.46 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

