Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,869.1% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 457,120 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 141,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

