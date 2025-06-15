Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 610.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

