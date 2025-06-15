Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $30.18 Average PT from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.18.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $909.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.15. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $28,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,922 shares in the company, valued at $459,103. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,434. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock worth $137,096. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

