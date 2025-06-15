Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 32,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $309,076.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,046,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,333,716.80. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,367,915.20. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,885,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,134,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $84,568,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,631,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 1,146,609 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,716,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

