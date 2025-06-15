AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.31.
Several research firms have weighed in on ACQ. Acumen Capital upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 80,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,657,317.01. Insiders bought a total of 86,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
