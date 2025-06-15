Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

