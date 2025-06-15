Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

