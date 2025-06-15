Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $207,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 764.9% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 51.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ball Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BALL stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.