Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,794,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

AON Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AON stock opened at $352.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $285.35 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.