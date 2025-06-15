NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 850 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

