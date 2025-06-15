NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $82.66 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

