NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 67 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,778,000 after purchasing an additional 395,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,245,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,122,000 after acquiring an additional 304,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,275,000 after buying an additional 115,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $122,990.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,339.51. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $89,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,536.85. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $12,426,675. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.73 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

