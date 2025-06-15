NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 142 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.6%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

