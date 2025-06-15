NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.