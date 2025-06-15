United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Galvan Research decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $99.89 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.