NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $6,544,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

