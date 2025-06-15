AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Holdings Boosted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after buying an additional 488,904 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in AutoNation by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in AutoNation by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,662,000 after buying an additional 426,882 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $56,831,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AN stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.