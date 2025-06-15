NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $184.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.45 and a 1 year high of $192.01.

Insider Activity

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

