NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 9.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 15.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $501.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.12 and its 200 day moving average is $503.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

