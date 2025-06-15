GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 4.9%

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

