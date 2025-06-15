Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SCHD stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

