GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 137,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCS opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0389 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.