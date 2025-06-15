GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 305.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

