Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 566 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LANC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $167.40 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $156.14 and a 52 week high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

