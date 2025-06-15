iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 820.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $59.74 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.