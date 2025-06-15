Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 343 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.19% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 2.2%

STBA stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.90.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. Wall Street Zen lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STBA

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.