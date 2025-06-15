Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 486.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:LNG opened at $237.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.82 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.