Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.25.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.3%

HUBB stock opened at $382.01 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.43 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

