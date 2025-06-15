Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 9,305.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,518 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of CG opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

