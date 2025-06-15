Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,100 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $121.91 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,984.48. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

