Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $67.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

