The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 25,026.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Allstate by 1,303.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after acquiring an additional 766,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9%

ALL stock opened at $198.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.94. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

