SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $422.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

